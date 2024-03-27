French kickboxer Alexis Nicolas understands better than anyone the importance of capturing his next victory in ONE Championship.

On April 5, 'Barboza' will challenge long-reigning and undefeated two-sport world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capture gold on one of the largest martial arts platforms in the world is not lost on the 25-year-old surging star. After all, it's not every day that you see a French kickboxer represent his country the way that Nicolas is set to do next week.

As any elite fighter who knows their own weight in gold, Nicolas understands that a victory over one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world will improve not only his way of life or even his career but also his country's perception of kickboxing as a whole.

Speaking to ONE, Nicolas said:

"It's really hard to live off sports in France, so this would change my life entirely. It's a massive opportunity in my life, and I really want to make not only my mother proud but also the country."

Alexis Nicolas marked his twenty-third straight victory this year after putting on a clinical debut performance over Magomed Madomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47. His skillsets have long been touted for his aggressive and competitive nature - and that night, he certainly lived up to the hype.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime on April 5, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel will show no mercy towards "the most dangerous guy" Alexis Nicolas at OFN 21

Dual-world champion Regian Eersel won't show Alexis Nicolas any mercy despite their large experience gap.

The Surinamese striker has been in the industry long enough to know that you must treat each opponent as a potential threat to everything worked so hard to accomplish. For Eersel, that means his ONE lightweight kickboxing belt.

Speaking to ONE, 'The Immortal' asserted:

"I look at everybody they put in front of me as the most dangerous guy because the one in front of me is the one who is trying to beat me."