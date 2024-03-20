“It’s sometimes a lot” - Two-sport king Regian Eersel says he’ll notice if Alex Nicolas will crack mentally at ONE Fight Night 21

Regian Eersel knows a world champion's responsibilities go beyond the Circle's enclosures.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king has been a ONE world champion since 2019, and he believes his next opponent doesn't have the same fortitude that he has.

Eersel will defend the lightweight kickboxing strap against Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of the fifth defense of his kickboxing throne, Eersel revealed his doubts about whether or not Nicolas has the moxie to hold such a prestigious world title.

Regian Eersel told ONE Championship in an interview:

"You will notice it from the fighter, but inside his head, it's sometimes a lot. If he can handle it, good. If not, I will notice."

Eersel pointed out how world champions are often tasked to do media appearances and other responsibilities that ordinary fighters may not be accustomed to.

As a world champion for nearly half a decade and a double-champ for more than a year, Eersel has seen and experienced it all.

'The Immortal' used that insane mental strength of his to build an insane 10-0 record in ONE Championship, including a perfect 7-0 in world title matches.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel remains cautious of Alexis Nicolas

Despite his status as arguably the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet, Regian Eersel doesn't plan on letting his guard down against Alexis Nicolas.

The French star is a perfect 23-0 for his career and became an ISKA Kickboxing world champion in 2023.

Nicolas is also coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47.

In the same interview, Eersel said:

"My opponent is gonna do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous."