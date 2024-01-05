WATCH: Christian Lee, Regian Eersel highlight some of the best knockouts in ONE Championship history

ONE Championship is, without a doubt, one of the most consistent producers of knockouts in all of combat sports today. The sheer number of world-class strikers from different martial arts employed by the organization warrants this claim.

Apart from the hard-hitting fighters that feature in its MMA line-up, ONE also has its Muay Thai and kickboxing rosters. It is perhaps the largest pool of the most lethal striking specialists the world has ever seen.

Here are some of the wildest knockouts across MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship:

The video features multiple world champions in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. This includes modern-day icons like ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Not to mention the fact that ONE has many MMA KO artists like Christian Lee, John Lineker, and Anatoly Malykhin, amongst others.

Aside from the volume of fighters who can send anyone to the negative zone, ONE Championship also conducts regular events every week. From their major events to the renowned ONE Fight Night series to their weekly Friday Fights, ONE will never run out of KO moments for its fans.

ONE Championship plans major expansions in 2024

It looks like the world will see more of ONE's crazy knockouts as the global martial arts organization is making major plans to expand across the US, the Middle East, Japan and many more territories.

In an interview with CNBC, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed their plans to hold more live shows across the world. Having already held its first on-ground live event in the US last year, Sityodtong proudly announced that ONE will not only return to America but will also hold events in numerous countries across the globe:

“We used to do these very huge stadium events, those are 20, we will continue those cadences, and I just announced on social media that we're going back to Japan, we're going to Qatar, and obviously come back to Singapore, but you'll see the schedule, and the U.S. event by the way, you'll see more events there in 2024," he said.

Check out the full interview here.