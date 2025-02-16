Reigning UFC champion of Palestinian descent gives six-word reaction to Chance the Rapper hailing Kendrick Lamar's "moment of protest" at Super Bowl

A Reigning UFC champion has reacted to Chance the Rapper's "moment of protest" comment on the Super Bowl event. Kendrick Lamar made history as the first rapper to headline the Super Bowl solo, delivering an electrifying performance that blended artistry with a powerful political message.

Ad

The landmark event, featuring acclaimed singer SZA and an introduction by Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson, marked a significant milestone in both sports and music.

During the halftime show, the stage transformed into a platform for cultural expression. In a striking moment, background performer Zül-Qarnain Nantambu unfurled a Sudanese and Palestinian flag near the end of the performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Although the performer was eventually barred from participating in any future Super Bowl activities, this symbolic gesture denounced Sudan's ongoing civil war and the tragedy in Gaza, infusing the spectacle with a message of global unity and resistance.

Fellow musician Chance the Rapper praised the performance in a recent interview, stating:

“I think it was an incredibly impactful performance. It was a great time to see and hear, you know, what I’m saying? Like what’s culturally relevant right now. And I think one of the coolset things that I saw was, you know, it was a moment of protest and a moment of us getting… what's going on in the world. So shoutout to Sudan, shoutout to Gaza, shoutout to Goma, and the people that are just suffering around the world. It was an opportunity for the world and for, you know, I’m saying the President of the United States to see what’s going on out there.”

Ad

Check out the complete interview below:

Ad

However, a segment of his interview—where he referenced struggles in Sudan, Gaza, and other conflict zones—was omitted from the video posted on NBA on TNT’s X handle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This omission did not go unnoticed. Reigning UFC champion of Palestinian descent, Belal Muhammad pointed it out on social media with a succinct six-word reaction:

"Had to cut that last part"

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.