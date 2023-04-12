Reinier de Ridder believes his middleweight belt is safe from Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder thinks Anatoly Malykhin won't be able to fight at middleweight.

At ONE on Prime Video 5, De Ridder had his momentum halted after losing his undefeated record with a brutal knockout loss against Malykhin. ‘The Dutch Knight’ lost his light heavyweight world championship but still has his middleweight world title.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, De Ridder was asked about a rematch against Malykhin potentially happening at middleweight. He responded by saying:

“I don’t think he can make middleweight, but I would. But the goal is light heavyweight. I want to do it again at light heavyweight.”

Five months after losing his first fight, Reinier de Ridder will return to the Circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. Although the 32-year-old wants to compete again, he isn’t quite ready for an MMA bout. ‘The Dutch Knight’ has been matched up against young phenom Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling match.

Since making his ONE debut in May 2022, Ruotolo has submitted Garry Tonon and former featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov, earning a $50,000 performance bonus for both matches. The 20-year-old American will now look to make a statement against De Ridder, who holds a six-inch height advantage and a four-inch reach advantage.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

