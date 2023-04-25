Reinier de Ridder fancies a vacation on the beach

Former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king, ‘The Dutch Knight’, Reinier de Ridder is one of the most talented mixed martial artists on the planet. There’s no doubt he spends hours on end laboring away in the gym, where he hones his skills to be the absolute best that he can be.

But just like everyone else, De Ridder does spend some time on vacation with his family when he gets the chance. Of course, even the most elite athletes need a break.

Reinier De Ridder is based out of Amsterdam in The Netherlands, where he trains out of Combat Brothers. The climate is pretty much cold year-round, so De Ridder often craves something different.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, De Ridder said he loves going to the beach with family.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“We try to get away more like a beach or whatever… The beach and nature are nice.”

However, De Ridder admits he can’t travel too far, so at the very least, they go somewhere with a nearby gym where he can train.

He added:

“Cities are nice for training normally with gyms that are close.”

All that training will soon pay off as the Dutch grappler gets ready to return to the Circle for his next match.

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is scheduled to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

