Reinier de Ridder focused on fixing the slightest of flaws in his arsenal: “I cover every little small detail”

After suffering the first loss of his career, it was time for Reinier de Ridder to return to the drawing board to assess his skillset.

They say that you always learn more from a loss than a win, and up until ONE on Prime Video 5, the reigning two-division world champion was doing an awful lot of the first result.

That all changed in his first contest with Anatoly Malykhin, where ‘The Dutch Knight’ was stopped in the first round by the undefeated Russian force.

The two men are now set to rematch at ONE 166 on March 1, where de Ridder will look to keep hold of his middleweight title by showing what he has been working on over the past year.

Rather than making any drastic changes in his career, the defending champion told ONE in a recent interview that it’s been the small tweaks that have become his focus:

“What I've been focused on is putting in the work to [make sure] I cover every little small detail that needs some fixing. This has allowed me to grow a lot I believe.”

Watch the full interview below:

Reinier de Ridder is putting it all on the line at ONE 166

Putting the focus on the little details should allow Reinier de Ridder to regain his focus after being too relaxed ahead of his first fight with Anatoly Malykhin.

The then-middleweight and light heavyweight world champion had become so dominant that he was a victim of his own success that night in December 2022.

He won’t make the same mistake twice, and ‘The Dutch Knight’ believes that all of these details he has been working on will build into a bigger picture at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The stakes don’t get much higher for both men in this blockbuster main event clash for the ages.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.