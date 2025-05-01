Reinier De Ridder gets honest about global support to beat Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines: "People don't really seem to like him that much."

Reinier De Ridder is confident going against Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines. De Ridder opened up about the worldwide support, as many MMA fans backed him to hand Nickal his first professional loss.

De Ridder, who curently sits at no. 13 in the middleweight rankings, will look to move up with a potential win over Nickal in the main event of UFC Des Moines, which is set to take place this weekend.

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn prior to the fight, De Ridder disclosed that many people anticipated him to beat Nickal. He also highlighted his wrestling prowess to prevail over the undefeated contender, saying:

''I get that from every part of the world. I don't know why but maybe because he is so like such a prospect or something but people don't really seem to like him that much but it is what it is. At Kill Cliff there's a lot of Iowa boys who came here from the wrestling program, so they really told me go get this guy...I believe I have to make this fight. I have to do this. I have to get close to him. I have to put the pressure on him. I have to get into wrestling scrambles. have to make this. I have to get into the clinch. And it doesn't really matter what he wants to do.''

Check out Reinier De Ridder's comments below:

As for Nickal, during the UFC Des Moines media day, he claimed that De Ridder makes a lot of mistakes, whether in wrestling or striking, and that the 29-year-old wants to take advantage of it, expressing optimism in his victory.

Reinier De Ridder weighs on the potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

According to UFC CEO Dana White, Dricus du Plessis is expected to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev this year, however, an official announcement from the promotion is yet to be made.

In the aforementioned interview with Mike Bohn, Reinier De Ridder discussed the potential du Plessis vs. Chimaev matchup and backed the reigning middleweight champion to prevail due to his resilience over five rounds.

''I've trained a bit with both of those guys, and it's an interesting matchup. It's a good one, but looking at the way Dricus has been fighting guys, the way Dricus has been finishing guys over the last couple of years, and if you look at Khamzat's fights, I think this must be in Dricus' favor. He's a motherf*cker with everything he throws. He's very, very game. He keeps going for five rounds.''

Check out Reinier De Ridder's comments below (8:04):

