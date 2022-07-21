Reinier de Ridder gets shoutout from Gordon Ryan, Henri Hooft ahead of ONE 159 world title defense

Reinier de Ridder has been active this year and he’s made some friends along the way who all wish him the best in his upcoming world title defense.

Two-division ONE world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ is set to face rival Vitaly Bigdash for the middleweight title in the main event of ONE 159. The event is set for this Friday, July 22, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

De Ridder, who will be competing in his third match in ONE Championship this year, spent time in the United States earlier in 2022 to train with some of the world’s top athletes.

Among the gyms he visited were Henri Hooft’s Sanford MMA (now known as Kill Cliff Fight Club), Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Adriano Moraes at American Top Team, and John Danaher’s crew in Texas, which includes Gordon Ryan, Nicolas Mergali, and Garry Tonon.

On Instagram, de Ridder posted a series of video messages from some of the guys he worked with who are now offering their support to him as he prepares to face Bigdash at ONE 159.

Reinier de Ridder wrote in the caption:

“It is a great honor that these people want to say something about me and my upcoming fight.🙌💥That as a Dutchman I can make and have friends all over the world. 🌎 It is so cool to me that I’m at a level that I can walk in to a gym anywhere in the world now and people know who I am and even legends welcome me and help me get better at my craft.”

Reinier de Ridder to show the product of his work at ONE 159

Reinier de Ridder had a productive trip to the United States as he was able to train with elite athletes in their craft. At ONE 159, we’ll see just how much the trip helped him improve even more.

The undefeated two-division world champion rolled with the likes of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Adriano Moraes, John Danaher, and Gordon Ryan, among others. He also honed his striking with a few rounds alongside former rival Aung La N Sang and Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer Tyrone Spong.

All that’s left for him is to apply what he has learned and add it to his arsenal to add a 16th win to his professional record and move on to his next challenge.

