Reinier de Ridder is happy to be with ONE Championship.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has put the entire combat sports world on notice after becoming a two-division world champion with ONE. Debates about how De Ridder would stack up against elite fighters outside of ONE have become common, but the 32-year-old loves his current home and doesn’t plan on leaving.

During an interview with Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat, De Ridder had this to say about ONE Championship:

“You’re right, ONE is putting on a lot of big fights, especially now on Prime [Video]. They really want to throw everything at it. They’re just putting on great fights right now. It’s cool to be in ONE. And it’s cool to be a part of this movement here.”

De Ridder currently holds a 16-0 MMA record with seven wins coming under the ONE banner. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is looking to further his legacy by taking out ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a light heavyweight world title fight at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Watch Reinier de Ridder's interview with Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat below:

Reinier de Ridder shows respect for Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder has mixed emotions about Anatoly Malykhin. The two-division world champion doesn’t seem to be looking for a new friend, but he does respect the interim heavyweight titleholder. During the same interview with Morning Kombat, De Ridder had this to say about his ONE on Prime Video 5 opponent:

“That’s the truth, man. But he’s an interesting matchup. He’s dangerous. He’s been knocking people out left and right. I’ve been strangling people unconscious left and right.”

De Ridder vs. Malykhin allows both fighters to try a new division in different ways. ‘The Dutch Knight’ won’t be fighting at the heavyweight limit, but he will see how he stacks up against an elite heavyweight for a future transition to the division. Meanwhile, Malykhin can become a two-division champion by adding the light heavyweight world title to his interim heavyweight belt.

Malykhin made his ONE debut in March 2021 and has knocked out all three of his opponents so far in the promotion. The 34-year-old ‘Sladkiy’ has the power to finish anyone, but he’s not the biggest heavyweight, which makes his move to light heavyweight very intriguing. With that said, the Russian needs to avoid the superior grappling of Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5.

