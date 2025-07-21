Reinier de Ridder hopes for a Khamzat Chimaev debacle to seize UFC 319 dream 

Since defeating surging contender Bo Nickal, Reinier de Ridder is seen by many as a credible threat to Dricus du Plessis' middleweight crown. 'The Dutch Knight', however, is hoping to skip the division's pecking order and catapult himself to a title shot if a little misfortune strikes Khamzat Chimaev.'Borz' is set to take on du Plessis for the 185-pound strap on Aug. 16 at UFC 319. Given Chimaev's history of falling out of events due to health issues, 'Stillknocks' was quick to get on his opponent's case when Nassourdine Imavov was originally pinned as the backup for the fight.Check out Dricus du Plessis trolling Khamzat Chimaev below:Imavov, however, has since decided to forgo the backup slot for a scheduled fight against Caio Borralho.With the event now lacking a backup, de Ridder is hoping to slide into a title shot, if fortune favors him. While the Dutchman is set to face former champion Robert Whittaker this weekend in Abu Dhabi, he is hoping to make a quick turnaround to fight for the title at UFC 319.During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former ONE Championship two-division champion took a sly dig at Chimaev, saying:&quot;I'm still hoping Khamzat pulls out last minute. It's two weeks after my fight, so maybe we can still get lucky... That'd be nice, that'd be nice. Maybe not too nice to make weight again, but we can discuss the terms after.&quot;Check Reinier de Ridder's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (9:40):Reinier de Ridder makes his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat ChimaevDricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is seen by many as a toss-up, while others believe 'Borz' would win if he can get an early finish, and the South African would be the victor if the fight drags on beyond the initial rounds.Reinier de Ridder, who has trained with both du Plessis and Chimaev, is in the latter camp. During his interview with Submission Radio, the 34-year-old spoke his mind on the UFC 319 headliner, saying:&quot;I just don't see Khamzat finishing him early, and I see Dricus building in the third, fourth, [and] fifth round. I see him edging it out... I do think [du Plessis can survive Chimaev's wrestling in the initial rounds].&quot;