Reinier de Ridder likes to keep his personal life and fighting career close together

Former ONE light heavyweight and reigning middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is one of the most accomplished grappling specialists in MMA history.

This is is due to his combination of world-class talent and unbridled dedication to his craft. As it turns out, 'The Dutch Knight' also credits his success to the perfect balancing of his personal and work lives.

Aside from being a father and a loving husband, Reinier de Ridder also runs a few business ventures while regularly training in his home gym, Combat Brothers, all of which are within a close radius of his hometown of Breda, the Netherlands.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Reinier de Ridder spoke about how keeping his personal and professional lives close together helped him excel in both:

"With the success I’ve had fighting and the success I’ve had as an entrepreneur with my businesses, it’s pretty nice. I have a lot of time to spend with the kids. Every day I can bring my daughter to school and pick her up. I can spend a lot of time with my boy."

'The Dutch Knight' continued:

"To be honest, it’s pretty easy to balance right now. I’ve always focused on keeping everything close as far as work and training. So I bike to the gym. It’s a five-minute bike ride. I bike to everything I do work-related. It’s so close. I get to eat most of my meals together with the kids. I’m very fortunate."

For any athlete who is also a family man, Reinier de Ridder concocted the perfect set-up for him to fulfill his duties in all aspects of his adult life. Being able to train hard every day while still having time to spend with your family is almost a luxury for most fighters today.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, De Ridder will hang up his MMA gloves for a night to face ADCC Absolutes bronze medalist Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling bout. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, will also feature three world title fights across three different sports.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on May 5.

