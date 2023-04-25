Reinier de Ridder prefers training close to his family

As committed as he is to maintaining his standing as a prized fighter, ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder still has his family up on the priority list and wants to be with them as much as possible.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, ‘The Dutch Knight’ shared that since his children are still young, he tries to train in a location near them so he can still attend to them.

Reinier de Ridder said:

“Normally, I go somewhere I can train, but with the kids, your options are pretty limited, to be honest. You got to have everything close because they're still young. One still doesn't nap. So as simple as possible works the best.”

Combat Brothers affiliate Reinier de Ridder is currently preparing for his return to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

He will collide with American phenom Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling contest. It comes a little over a year after Reinier de Ridder last fought under grappling rules against Ruotolo’s mentor Andre Galvao, where he settled for a draw.

‘The Dutch Knight’ is now looking to have a definitive finish in his latest foray into submission grappling, training in various gyms and getting input from top Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters.

He is also looking to get back on the winning track after suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of Russian Anatoly Malykhin back in December, where he lost the ONE light heavyweight mixed martial arts world title that he previously held.

Tye Ruotolo, for his part, will try to stay unscathed after winning his first two fights in ONE since making his debut last year.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. of ONE Championship, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes