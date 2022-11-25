Two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder is one of the greatest MMA fighter alive today. Nearly all of the wins under his belt have come via submission, as 'The Dutch Knight' has used his exceptional jiu-jitsu skills to get the job done.

So far, no one's been able to figure out Reinier de Ridder inside the circle. He seemingly knows every time how to impose his game no matter who he is facing. His opponents, even though they are aware of where de Ridder wants to take the fight, can't seem to figure out how to stop it from happening.

Not a lot of "specialists" in MMA exist anymore, as the sport has grown so much that it requires everyone to be good in multiple areas of the game. Reinier de Ridder, however, sticks to his grappling and is proud to be a representative of jiu-jitsu in the MMA world.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, the Dutch grappling specialist spoke about his fighting style:

"I’m very proud to be able to represent jiu-jitsu like I do. It’s always the goal to take them [opponents] down. It’s always the goal to strangle them."

At ONE on Prime Video 5, Reinier de Ridder will have to put his grappling to work as he'll face a tenacious striker with a wrestling background in Anatoly Malykhin. The ONE interim heavyweight world champion will go down to light heavyweight to challenge de Ridder for his 225-pound strap.

Fans in North America can watch ONE on Prime Video 5 live and for free with an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Watch de Ridder's interview here:

Reinier de Ridder thinks Anatoly Malykhin is an interesting bout for him

Despite being uber-confident ahead of his December 3 bout, de Ridder admitted that the massive bout with the interim heavyweight kingpin is an interesting one. He respects Malykhin's power but also points out that he himself is equally dangerous, just in a different aspect of the game:

"That’s the truth, man. But he [Malykhin] is an interesting matchup. He’s dangerous. He’s been knocking people out left and right. I’ve been strangling people unconscious left and right."

This main event world title bout is a classic "striker vs. grappler" affair. The outcome can be one of two extreme directions: Malykhin knocking de Ridder out into another dimension or 'The Dutch Knight' choking 'Sladkiy' unconscious. We'll just have to wait and see.

