  Reinier de Ridder reacts to Khamzat Chimaev threatening to make him "look like white belt" while previewing potential fight between them

Reinier de Ridder reacts to Khamzat Chimaev threatening to make him "look like white belt" while previewing potential fight between them

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 20, 2025 05:31 GMT
Reinier de Ridder (left) responds to Khamzat Chimaev
Reinier de Ridder (left) responds to Khamzat Chimaev's (right) threats. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Reinier de Ridder recently reacted to Khamzat Chimaev vowing to make him look like a "white belt" in a potential fight. The Dutchman strongly dismissed the new UFC middleweight champion's claims and previewed a showdown between them.

Chimaev recently defeated Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision at UFC 319 last weekend to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Despite doubts about his grappling's effectiveness against du Plessis' style, Chimaev dominated the South African fighter on the ground over five rounds.

In the aftermath, Chimaev seemingly turned his attention to de Ridder and vowed to make the Dutchman look like an amateur on the ground. In an X post, Chimaev responded to another handle impersonating de Ridder and wrote:

"I’m gonna make you look like [a] white belt, habibi."

In an interview with MMA Junkie, de Ridder responded to Chimaev's threats and welcomed a fight against the Chechen-born grappling savant. He said:

"I think I can do well in all the positions. If I end up on the bottom, if I end up on top... Our styles match up very cool, and I believe it could be a very awesome fight. The main thought in my mind is: If he takes me down, great. If I take him down, great... So I'm not worried about where it goes at all. I think I can hit him with some good knees. I believe I can take him down. I have some cool sh*t off my back as well. We'll see."
Reinier de Ridder questions Dricus du Plessis' strategy against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Reinier de Ridder recently shared his thoughts on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 and questioned the South African's game plan for the clash.

In an interview with Submission Radio, de Ridder slammed du Plessis' lacklustre grappling and reviewed his performance, saying:

"Why isn't he trying that? Like, what was the number one thing you're surprised Dricus didn't try in this fight? I was very frustrated with him going for the guillotine like twice, very sloppily. It's hard to get up sometimes when somebody is on your back like that, when they are against the wall, the side turtle position with the hands locked. But there are a few tricks he could have done better there."
He continued:

"He was basically just holding Khamzat on top of him. Maybe this is something I've wondered before, but maybe this is a factor. Who is he really training with there in South Africa? Does he have a decent wrestler? Does he have guys of that level to train with? I'm not sure."
