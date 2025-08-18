Dricus du Plessis’ coach insists ‘Stillknocks’ would have defeated Khamzat Chimaev if the fight went “an extra minute”

Dricus du Plessis' coach recently offered his thoughts on his pupil's loss to Khamzat Chimaev. The individual expressed his belief that, despite his lackluster performance, du Plessis would have beaten Chimaev if the fight had lasted longer.

Du Plessis made his third middleweight title defense against Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319, which was held on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. 'Borz' displayed his wrestling abilities throughout the five rounds and dethroned the South African via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, du Plessis' head coach Morne Visser stated that they need to work on their gameplan. In addition, Visser asserted that 'Stillknocks' would have prevailed if he had an ''extra minute'':

''In the meantime, we've got to fix our sh*t ASAP. And I know what to do. I know exactly what to do and where to do it. It's a big change for us, big move. We're going to have to make a big move here to fix things. But I mean if we had an extra minute, that fight would have been ours. So it is what it is, man, sad.''

Check out Morne Visser's comments below (6:08):

Du Plessis had no answer to Chimaev's grappling prowess as he was repeatedly taken down. However, the former champion saw a ray of light in the latter stages of the final round, when he came close to securing a rear-naked choke submission win. But Chimaev managed to survive and became the newly crowned kingpin.

It doesn't appear like du Plessis would receive an immediate rematch opportunity, as many top contenders like Nassourdine Imavov, Reinier de Ridder, and Caio Borralho are vying for the 185-pound gold against Chimaev.

Grappling coach thinks Dricus du Plessis' wrestling team should be sacked

Khamzat Chimaev's grappling coach Alan Nascimento spoke to Daniel Cormier on his YouTube video after UFC 319 and took a jab at whoever prepared Dricus du Plessis for 'Borz's' ground game:

''His coach was saying that Du Plessis wants to fight on the ground and he would beat Khamzat on the ground. I was quiet. I believe that, now, whoever was preparing him on the ground, he’s gonna get fired. It is my time to talk now. I was quiet the whole time. I didn’t say a word. I was just doing the job. Now I am speaking facts. If anyone missed what happened, they can go back to UFC Fight Pass.'' [2:25]

