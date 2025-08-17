UFC 319 bonuses and aftermath: Khamzat Chimaev makes history, Lerone Murphy and three others win $50K, Carlos Prates scores buzzer-beater KO, and more

UFC 319 is officially in the books. The event took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and featured 12 fights, out of which seven ended in finishes, while the remaining five bouts went the distance.
In the main event, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis to become the undisputed middleweight champion. Chimaev was the dominant force throughout the bout and made history by becoming the first Chechen fighter to capture UFC gold.
'Borz' racked up more than 500 strikes and dominated with 21 minutes and 40 seconds of ground control, turning the fight into one of the most lopsided championship bouts in UFC history.
In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy pulled off an upset by defeating debutant Aaron Pico with a spinning elbow knockout.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Carlos Prates secured a Round 1 spinning elbow knockout victory against Geoff Neal in their main card bout.
Performance of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy, Carlos Prates, and Tim Elliott
Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy, Carlos Prates, and Tim Elliott's performances against Dricus du Plessis, Aaron Pico, Geoff Neil, and Kai Asakura, respectively, won them the performance of the night bonuses, earning an additional $50,000 each.
Murphy and Prates knocked out their opponents in a similar fashion to earn the bonuses, while Elliott secured a submission victory. Chimaev's latest bonus takes his post-fight bonus tally to seven.
UFC 319 aftermath
Khamzat Chimaev finally realized his dream of becoming a champion, shattering multiple UFC records in the process. He defeated Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision (50-44) and improved his record to 15-0. According to Dana White's remarks at the post-fight presser, the event attracted an attendance of 20,023 fans and generated a staggering gate of $11,014,682.