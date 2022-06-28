“It was a big honor” - Reinier de Ridder on rolling with ‘Buchecha’ at American Top Team

Undefeated Dutch two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder had the opportunity to train with heavyweight grappling legend 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida at American Top Team gym. The two ONE Championship fighters were able to spend some time rolling together and sharpening their skills.

De Ridder, who has an upcoming world title defense at ONE 159 on July 22, described the experience in an interview with ONE:

“It was a big honor. I came there, I arrived a little late, but they finally let me in. I stepped on the mat, and ‘Buchecha’ was training with someone else. But he said, ‘Let’s train together.’ So we got in like an hour, an hour and a half of straight training."

De Ridder said that he has looked up to Marcus Almeida for much of his career. The heavyweight 'Buchecha' is an all-time great of Brazilian jiu jitsu, having won dozens of grappling world championship titles.

The Dutch-born champion said it was gruelling training, but was great to measure his grappling skills against an absolute legend of the grappling arts. He explained:

“[We did] a lot of rounds. It was a very good session, a grueling session. And it’s just cool, man. It was cool to train with a guy who I’ve looked up to for a while and to measure myself with his skill set.”

Reinier de Ridder and ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida futures in ONE

Reinier de Ridder began his martial arts career in Judo when he was still a child. Later, he transitioned to Brazilian jiu jitsu and MMA. The undefeated two-division world champion is a submission specialist, having won most of his fights using his otherworldly grappling skills.

The middleweight king will look to defend his world title at ONE 159 when he faces off against the surging former champion in Vitaly Bigdash. The Russian has strong wrestling and Muay Thai and will look to upset De Ridder on July 22.

In 2021, Brazilian heavyweight ‘Buchecha’ made his debut in MMA after a career in submission grappling. He is undefeated in ONE Championship, having finished all of his opponents in the first round.

De Ridder said Marcus Almeida's MMA skills are very strong and looks forward to seeing what the future holds for him. Speaking to ONE, he stated:

“[His skill set] definitely is [as good as they say]. His takedowns are very, very good. His striking is coming along as well. And as his ground game is next level. So yeah, I think he might be getting up there [against the top guys] sooner.”

Almeida will likely be back in the ONE circle later this year. The undefeated Dutch two-division world champion’s showdown with Bigdash on July 22 at ONE 159 will likely be another classic.

