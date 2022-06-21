Watch: Reinier de Ridder snatches arm triangles on the road to ONE 159

ONE Championship's two-division king Reinier de Ridder is nothing short of a submission machine. In his last 13 professional bouts, 'The Dutch Knight' has stopped nine of his opponents via submission. His most recent came against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle in February.

ONE Championship took a look back at the bout on their official Instagram page, noting de Ridder's determination to finish the contest that evening.

"If at first you don't succeed... Don't miss two-division king Reinier de Ridder defending his ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash on 22 July at ONE 159"

The double-champion event commented on the post himself, letting ONE and the fans know that a win via arm triangle was the desired result.

"I really wanted it to be an arm triangle"

Typically, when 'The Dutch Knight' knows how he wants to finish an opponent, that's how the fight ends. Reinier De Ridder has mixed in a plethora of submissions over his nearly 10 years as a professional. He has earned victories by way of armbar, D'Arce choke, and side choke, but his favorite by far is the rear-naked choke.

Almost half of his last nine submissions have been via rear-naked choke. Prior to his arrival in ONE, de Ridder scored back-to-back RNCs over regional opponents. He also used the maneuver to defeat ONE legend Aung La N Sang, capturing the ONE middleweight championship in the process.

Reinier de Ridder predicts Vitaly Bigdash will be "done by the end of the second"

With six straight wins in the ONE circle and 15-0 overall, de Ridder has ambitions to become the promotion's first three-division champion. Before pursuing that dream, he will have to go through former ONE middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash.

Coming off three big wins over Yuki Niimura, Rong Fan and Aung La N Sang, the Russian earned an opportunity to reclaim ONE gold against the undefeated 'Dutch Knight.'

While discussing the upcoming bout with ONE Championship, de Ridder was complimentary of his opponent, but nonetheless confident that it will be another dominant win for himself.

“[Bigdash] takes his time, picks his shots. There are a lot of single shots on the feet which is smart sometimes. His shots are pretty straight, pretty clean. But he’s predictable, and he gets tired very easily. He’s going to be tired by the end of the first. And he is going to be done by the end of the second.”

Should Reinier de Ridder's prediction hold true, we could see the double champion aim for a third title to be added to his collection once Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin unify the heavyweight titles. No date has been announced for that likely matchup.

