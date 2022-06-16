"Protect your back!" - Reinier de Ridder sinks in a choke during his ONE 159 training

Reinier de Ridder is neck-deep into his preparations for his middleweight title defense at ONE 159 on July 22. In a recent Instagram video posted by ONE, fans can witness 'The Dutch Knight' handily choking out one of his training partners with a rear-naked choke:

Perhaps the worst decision one could make on the mat is to allow de Ridder anywhere close to your neck. 'The Dutch Knight' can strangle you unconscious before you even think of tapping.

The clip starts off with de Ridder seemingly having just passed his opponent's guard. His opponent made the tactical mistake of going to the turtle position instead of shrimping out to secure the guard again.

Perhaps it was exhaustion or just sheer lack of tactical knowledge, but showing your back to a world champion like de Ridder is very bad for your health.

'The Dutch Knight' sunk in the choke and even finished it even without having full hooks.

Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight belt against former champion Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159

After dominating ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle and locking horns with jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao at ONE X, Reinier de Ridder has a new opponent for one of his belts.

Former ONE middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash is now officially challenging de Ridder for the belt at ONE 159.

first announced the news, which ONE posted on Instagram:

"🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Reinier de Ridder defends the ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on 22 July! @deriddermma @vitaly_bigdash#ONE159 | 22 July"

This will be de Ridder's second straight defense of his middleweight belt. His first title defense was against Abbasov. This showdown with Bigdash, however, will surely be a different look for the champion.

Bigdash is a natural middleweight compared to Abbasov and has significant championship experience. The Russian also has a more well-rounded game that could pose unique problems that the grappling-centric de Ridder may not have faced before.

