Watch: Reinier de Ridder maintains iron grasp over middleweight division by choking out Vitaly Bigdash

The undefeated Dutch double champion Reinier de Ridder is one of the crown jewels of ONE Championship. 'The Dutch Knight' has been stopping former kings of ONE in his campaign against multiple divisions.

Currently, this Dutch-born fighter holds the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Championship titles. His aim is against those who may hold ONE gold. The 32-year-old fighter has defeated former double champion Aung La N Sang, current welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov, and most recently submitted former middleweight titleholder Vitaly Bigdash.

ONE Championship has shared a video of 'The Dutch Knight' defeating Vitaly Bigdash below:

"Reinier De Ridder Is NEXT-LEVEL ... Before two-division king Reinier de Ridder defends his middleweight crown against Dagestani beast Shamil Abdulaev at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, relive "The Dutch Knight's" crazy highlights in ONE thus far!"

At ONE 159, Reinier de Ridder only needed 3:29 to defeat the former middleweight king Bigdash. The Russian-born fighter dropped into a guillotine choke attempt and the Dutch fighter defended the submission attempt.

De Ridder stayed in Bigdash's guard and landed some ground and pound. The Russian tried to escape but 'The Dutch Knight' trapped him in an inverted triangle submission and choked his opponent unconscious. The video also highlights De Ridder's matches against Aung La N Sang, Gilberto Galvao, Rong Fan, Leandro Ataides, and Andre Galvao.

The Dutch-born fighter will put his perfect 16-0 record on the line when he faces the dangerous Russian Shamil Abdulaev at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

Reinier de Ridder is confident he can stop anyone

Reinier de Ridder is scheduled to face the dangerous Dagestani-born fighter Shamil Abdulaev, who has earned multiple European and Russian championships in MMA. However, with an impressive 88% finish rate in professional competition, de Ridder is very confident he can finish anyone in the ONE circle.

In an interview with ONE, 'The Dutch Knight' explained:

"Everywhere I go, every gym I visit. If they don’t know what’s coming, I can get anybody in the world with this stuff ... I’m going to be brash. I’m going to say I’m going to choke you out. And then in the fight, that’s what I’m going to do.”

De Ridder added that it doesn't matter what weight or what fighter is in front of him, he can take them all. The Dutch athlete said:

“Put them in front of me. I’ll knock them out. I’ll choke them out. Anybody.”

