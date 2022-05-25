"Back in Singapore soon" - Reinier de Ridder teases next trip into the circle with training photos

Reinier de Ridder is working hard to stay in fighting form and may be back in action very soon.

On Instagram, the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion shared some of his training photos at Combat Brothers as he honed his striking and grappling skills.

Reinier de Ridder wrote this in the caption:

“The strong will stand, The weak will fall, Cause tomorrow may not come at all. Back in Singapore soon. 🦾”

The Dutchman has had a busy year so far both in and out of the circle. In February, he kicked off his busy year with a dominant defense of the ONE middleweight world title against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov.

He immediately challenged Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao to a submission grappling match less than a month later at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase. The pair went on to battle for a 15-minute draw that only made ‘The Dutch Knight’ hungry for more competition.

The possibilities for de Ridder’s next match are endless. The 31-year-old has long had Alain Ngalani on his wishlist for a hybrid-rules match. He could also choose to have another go at submission grappling.

However, de Ridder appears to be interested in competing in MMA once again. While it doesn’t look like he will challenge for the ONE heavyweight world title, he can always choose to defend his world titles instead.

Now that de Ridder has teased his return, it won’t be long before his upcoming match is revealed.

Reinier de Ridder had a busy few months

Instead of sitting on his couch waiting for the next challenge, de Ridder traveled across North America to train with some of the best martial artists in the world.

His first stop was at Sanford MMA, where he was able to spar with former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang and striking standout Tyrone Spong.

Next, he rolled with Adriano Moraes and Marcus ‘Bucheca’ Almeida at American Top Team. He then closed his trip with a visit to John Danaher’s camp at Texas, where he was able to train with Gordon Ryan and Garry Tonon, among others.

It’s scary to think that Reinier de Ridder could still get better. However, with the quality of fighters he was able to train with over the past couple of months, he may even be more dangerous the next time he competes.

