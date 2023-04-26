Reinier de Ridder says American fans are in for a treat with Rodtang’s US debut

Even ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder believes American fans can’t wait to witness a Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight right before their eyes.

Their wishes are about to be granted in less than two weeks, as ‘The Iron Man’ will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican slugger Edgar Tabares.

The high-stakes all-striking war will be one of three world title fights at the monumental ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, happening on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

De Ridder, who will be fighting on the same card against Tye Ruotolo, said American fans will surely appreciate what Rodtang brings to the table. He shared in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I think we [have] Rodtang on this, right? Rodtang is on the card as well, so they’ll be interested in that. They’ll be happy to see Rodtang for the first time out there live”.

Catch the full interview below:

Watching a Rodtang fight in person is like a religious experience, especially for die-hard combat sports aficionados. After all, the Thai wrecking machine embodies what “The Art of Eight Limbs” is all about.

While American fans have grown accustomed to Rodtang’s highly entertaining shenanigans when they watch him on screens, it will be a different experience seeing the chaos unfold in the flesh.

The global superstar is a straight-up savage once the circle door closes and has never been involved in a boring fight.

Meanwhile, the debuting Edgar Tabares is also a game opponent who will likely bring out the best in Rodtang.

Unfortunately, not every American fan can watch the spectacle live since ONE Fight Night 10 is already sold out. Those with a Prime Video subscription in North America can still watch the mayhem live and free of charge.

