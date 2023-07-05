Reinier de Ridder says there’s a “very remote” chance he moves down to welterweight

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder said it is highly unlikely that he will compete in the welterweight division.

‘The Dutch Knight’ told the South China Morning Post that while the move to a lower weight class is something he is open to doing, the chances of it happening is very remote as it is not going to be easy at this stage of his career.

The 32-year-old De Ridder said:

“It will be pretty hard. Especially because it has to be hydrated. You have to get there steadily. I was steady at 84 kilos when I was 16 years old. So that will be a very, very big cut. I'm open to it. But it's very, very, very remote.”

Watch the interview below:

Fighting in multiple divisions is no longer different for Reinier de Ridder, having fought not only in middleweight but also in the light heavyweight division in ONE Championship.

He became world champion in both weight classes but lost the ONE light heavyweight world title last December to Russian Anatoly Malykhin by way of knockout in the opening round.

Reinier de Ridder was recently in action in May at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He took on Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Tye Ruotolo of the U.S. in a submission grappling superfight, which he lost by unanimous decision. For his next fight, ‘The Dutch Knight’ wants to return to competing in mixed martial arts and defend his ONE middleweight world title.

He recently called out Shamil Erdogan of Turkey, with now-double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin (light heavyweight and heavyweight) also expressing interest in the middleweight gold.

Poll : 0 votes