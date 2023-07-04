Chatri Sityodtong open to booking Anatoly Malykhin vs Reinier de Ridder rematch 

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is more than willing to book a rematch between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder.

Last month, Anatoly Malykhin traded in his interim heavyweight world title for undisputed gold as he delivered another spectacular finish against former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. With the victory, ‘Sladkiy’ is now the holder of the unified ONE heavyweight world title and the ONE light heavyweight crown.

The next task on Malykhin’s MMA bucket list is becoming the first man in the history of the sport to hold three different world titles in three different weight classes simultaneously. To do that, the Russian juggernaut plans to go through a foe is quite familiar with, Reinier de Ridder. ‘The Dutch Knight’ currently holds the promotion’s middleweight world title, but if Malykhin gets his wish, his days as champion could very well be numbered.

Speaking on the potential champion vs. champion rematch, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he is more than happy to make the match happen, should both men agree to it.

“I would do it if both of [them] wants to do it,” Sityodtong told the South China Morning Post.

In December, Anatoly Malykhin shocked the world when he scored a brutal first-round knockout against Reinier de Ridder, taking the Dutchman’s light heavyweight world title in the process. Since then, both men have expressed interest in running back their ONE on Prime Video 5 showdown.

