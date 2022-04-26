"One guy, normal MMA rules, it's too easy" - Reinier de Ridder on social media post about wanting three different opponents in one night

Reinier de Ridder has dominated the MMA ranks en route to world titles in two different divisions, and now he’s looking for a new challenge.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, de Ridder was asked about a recent social media story he shared where he called for three rounds in three different rule sets, to which he answered:

“I’m just having some fun man, waiting for my flight. It’s too easy man, one guy, normal MMA rules, it’s too easy. I’ll run through all these guys so let’s give me three guys in a night."

In his post, ‘The Dutch Knight’ suggested a Muay Thai fight with kickboxing champion Alain Ngalani, a wrestling battle with ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar, and going up against Anatoly Malykhin in MMA.

While it may sound brash, the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion has the resume to back it up.

De Ridder has 15 wins in his professional MMA career and has run through the competition since arriving in ONE Championship in 2019. Only Aung La N Sang and Leandro Ataides have managed to go the distance with him throughout his MMA career.

Reinier de Ridder reiterates his interest in a mixed-rules bout against Alain Ngalani

The mixed-rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X sparked interest in countless athletes in ONE Championship to try their skills in another sport.

With the promotion now putting the spotlight on MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, the possibilities for mixed-rules matchups between elite athletes across different disciplines are endless.

Reinier de Ridder has already tested his skills in submission grappling against Andre Galvao. Now, he’s looking to test his striking against one of the best in the world in Alain Ngalani.

In the same interview, he expressed his interest in competing in a mixed-rules bout against the heavyweight from Hong Kong.

“Definitely, i’m definitely down for it. The interesting thing is Ngalani in Muay Thai. The guy is a real Muay Thai warrior and MMA would not be too interesting, but Muay Thai, it’s a great matchup.”

Reinier de Ridder has 10 submission wins in MMA but he wants to showcase his striking skills as well. A fight against ‘The Panther’ could be the perfect way to do it.

“It’s good fun man. I’ve not been able to show my kickboxing skills a lot in fights because I always get to take them down pretty easily, so yeah, I’ll be down for that.”

