Reinier de Ridder starts his path to redemption at ONE Fight Night 10

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder has a newfound motivation as he sets his path to redemption at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Last December, the former undefeated two-division world champion experienced his first career loss by Russian adversary Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5. The knockout loss sent major shockwaves across the MMA world, especially after witnessing de Ridder being stretchered out of the stadium barely conscious.

The Dutchman promises to make a comeback to right the wrongs in the first US event in ONE Championship this Friday by taking down one of their own. De Ridder adamantly stated on Instagram recently:

“May 5th is the start of REDEMPTION season. #onefightnight10 #letsgo”

On May 5, Reinier de Ridder will face one of the fastest rising stars in BJJ, Tye Ruotolo, in a middleweight submission grappling superfight at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Although ‘The Dutch Knight’ is still haunted by his last fight, he’s also a professional.

Picking himself up by his bootstraps, there’s consolation in the idea that his shortcomings are just another hurdle to overcome. There’s a reason why he’s still 16-1 in MMA and that is due to his insane submission grappling skills.

He’s ready to undertake the uphill task of schooling a younger generation of jiu-jitsu practitioners. Tye Ruotolo is a representation of a new era of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so de Ridder is thrilled to test how good his skills really are.

Drawing knowledge from his previous experience going against Andre Galvao, Ruotolo's coach and mentor, in a grappling match, de Ridder has a good idea of what the young American will bring to the table. Relying on his elite grappling skills and high IQ, ‘The Dutch Knight’ expects nothing less than a victory against one of the hottest prospects in BJJ.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

