"Now real holidays" - Reinier de Ridder takes to the pool following training trip

Reinier de Ridder is back home and ready for a proper break.

The one middleweight and light heavyweight world champion shared his time in the pool with a canned beverage on his Instagram stories.

In the caption, he said:

“Now the real holidays 😉👊”

Reinier de Ridder had a busy few weeks going around the United States to train with some of the best talents in martial arts.

His first stop was at Sanford MMA, where he trained with Henri Hooft’s crew of Aung La N Sang, Surinamese-Dutch martial arts star Tyrone Spong, and UFC talent Dricus du Plessis, among others.

Next, he rolled with ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at American Top Team.

Finally, he visited John Danaher’s gym to work on his grappling with ONE Championship stars Garry Tonon and Gordon Ryan and grappling star Nicholas Meregali. De Ridder called the experience "jiu-jitsu heaven".

‘The Dutch Knight’ is undefeated in 15 professional MMA bouts. Honing his skills with top-level talents will only make him an even more dangerous fighter upon his return, no matter the discipline.

Reinier de Ridder wants to be back soon

While Reinier de Ridder is currently taking his much-needed break, he will undoubtedly be back at work in no time.

The 31-year-old has been active in the circle during the year's first quarter. In February, he defended the ONE middleweight world title against Kiamrian Abbasov and challenged grappling legend Andre Galvao to a submission grappling contest a month later.

He’s not looking to slow down, especially after getting a draw against Galvao. After going on a training spree in the US, de Ridder is asking ONE Championship to book his next fight.

With two world titles in his possession and an arsenal of skills that he’s hoping to showcase, de Ridder has several ideas on what he could do next.

Defending his ONE middleweight world title against Vitaly Bigdash is his first option. He also wants to claim gold in a third weight class by challenging ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. However, with an interim world champion in Anatoly Malykhin, that may not be an option in the immediate future. He expressed his willingness to put his ONE light heavyweight world title on the line against the Indian world champion.

De Ridder also proposed a Muay Thai bout with striking veteran Alain Ngalani. The Combat Brothers product, who has won 10 of his 15 wins via submission, believes that such a match will allow him to showcase his striking prowess.

Whichever path he goes down, de Ridder aims to get back in the circle by June or July.

Edited by Phil Dillon