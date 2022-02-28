Reinier De Ridder tells Vitaly Bigdash he needs to make weight before talking trash

Reinier De Ridder dismissed a post-fight call-out from Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle. The Russian overcame Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision in their middleweight trilogy bout. In the wake of the contest, the 37-year-old laid down the gauntlet for the champion, saying he wanted to fight him and that he would break the Dutchman's nose.

De Ridder won his main event clash with Kiamrian Abbasov with an arm-triangle choke in the third round. When asked about the call-out from Bigdash, the champ suggested that the Rostov-born fighter would be better off focusing on making weight before baiting him into a title defense.

"I think if it's Bigdash - he should make weight first. He missed weight this time. He's talking a big game. Let him come down. Let him make weight first and then start talking sh**," said De Ridder. "They all say the same stuff man. They all say they'll knock me out. They all say they'll dominate me. What do I do?" he added.

Bigdash missed the 205-pound limit by 2 pounds when he took to the scales at the ceremonial weigh-ins last week. The Russian native did the bulk of his post-fight speech in his native tongue but switched to English to call out the double champion.

'This is just the start' claims Reinier de Ridder

Not one to rest on his laurels, the Netherlands star intends to return to Singapore at ONE: X in March. The Dutchman claimed he'll be taking on BJJ legend Andre Galvao in a grappling match.

"See you in three weeks and then see you every couple of months this year. I'm looking forward to a busy 2022. This was just the start. Let's keep going!" said the Breda-born fighter.

ONE Championship is yet to officially announce the addition of the Galvao bout to what is an already stacked event.

The anniversary show currently features four world title fights, including the return of Angela Lee. 'Unstoppable' will defend her atomweight title against Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

