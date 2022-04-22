I feel dead right now - Reinier De Ridder trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu with grappling legend Gordon Ryan and Garry Tonon

Reinier De Ridder’s American tour landed him in Austin, Texas, where he finally got the opportunity to roll with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Gordon Ryan.

The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion is in his third gym after bouncing around Florida. De Ridder previously visited Sanford MMA and the American Top Team during his stop in the Sunshine State.

De Ridder and Ryan previously got in touch on social media, with the Dutch superstar expressing his desire to have a training session with the multi-time world champion.

Sharing his experiences on Instagram, De Ridder sharpened his jiu-jitsu skills with Ryan along with Garry Tonon, ONE Championship's No.4-ranked featherweight contender, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Nicholas Meregali, among others:

“Texas boys. I have died and gone to Jiu-Jitsu heaven or I flew to Jiu-Jitsu heaven and died there. But I definitely feel dead right now. Life is good, thank you, guys.”

Ryan commented on De Ridder’s post, expressing his joy at training with the double champion:

“So great to have you here."

De Ridder previously visited the American Top Team to train with ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. His first gym visit was to Sanford MMA, where he got to train with former rival Aung La N Sang.

It’s all love between Reinier De Ridder and Aung La N Sang

They may have shared two intense bouts inside the circle, but Aung La N Sang and Reinier De Ridder look to be good friends off it.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, De Ridder said that his visit to Sanford MMA came about after chatting with the gym’s co-founder and head coach, Henri Hooft, in Singapore:

“It's been great to train with the guys here. I'm very happy that I've been made welcome after the fights Aung and I have had. The last time I was in Singapore, I chatted a bit with Henri and he told me, 'Why don't you come out?' So I brought the family, brought the kids and my wife, and spent some time here, first in Miami, and then we'll travel a bit more.”

He added that he got to train with Aung La and that he will visit the gym again:

“I've had the pleasure to do some rounds with Aung as well, which is very nice. Everybody is very kind and very welcoming so I'm very happy to be here. I'll definitely be back another time.”

