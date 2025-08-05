  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Reinier de Ridder wants Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319: "We can line it up"

Reinier de Ridder wants Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319: "We can line it up"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:57 GMT
Reinier de Ridder (left) on his preferred winner between Dricus du Plessis (centre) and Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @ChampRDS on X via the UFC]
Reinier de Ridder (left) on his preferred winner between Dricus du Plessis (centre) and Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @ChampRDS on X via the UFC]

Reinier de Ridder recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight and explained why he'd like the South African UFC star to win the encounter.

Ad

'Stillknocks' is set to face Chimaev in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 later this month at the United Center in Chicago. While du Plessis is coming off a unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 in January, Chimaev last defeated Robert Whittaker via a devastating first-round submission at UFC 308 last October.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, de Ridder explained why du Plessis beating Chimaev was a better outcome for him and the division. Pointing out Chimaev's activity record, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think if Khamzat wins this one, especially if he wins decisively, he'll be a huge name, and that might come with him taking a lot of time off after. So it might be better if Dricus wins, and then we can fight in 4–6 months. That would be best... So hopefully, it would be nice if Dricus wins and we can line it up."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis would be tougher opponent than Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder recently explained why Dricus du Plessis was a tougher opponent to prepare for compared to Khamzat Chimaev. The Dutch fighter claimed that du Plessis' style was "weird" and unpredictable.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, de Ridder explained his stance on du Plessis being a tougher opponent than Chimaev and said:

Ad
''[Chimaev] would be like an easier guy to prepare for. Not that he is an easier fight, but he is more of a typical style. I can bring a couple of Dagestanis and a couple of Chechens in who wrestle pretty similar to Khamzat. He boxes pretty cleanly, like boxing, boxing style."

He continued:

Ad
"So yeah, that is not that spectacular, not that special in a sense that it's not as weird as [du Plessis] is, you know. It'll be harder to prepare for [du Plessis] but if he wins, he might be the bigger name, but in my mind I'm fighting both those guys in the next six to nine months anyway.''
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications