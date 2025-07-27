Reinier de Ridder warns Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev after beating Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

Reinier de Ridder had a successful night at UFC Abu Dhabi, where he triumphed over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker by split decision in the main event. Following his victory, de Ridder, brimming with confidence, issued a serious warning to Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ad

With a victory over Whittaker, 'RDR' improved his unbeaten UFC record to 4-0. Shortly after, in an interview with ESPN MMA, de Ridder was asked about his future plans by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

In response, the Dutch fighter mentioned that he would take some time to rest before facing both du Plessis and Chimaev next:

"I want 30 days of lying on the beach, eating barbecue in Florida, and just relaxing. That's what I want. Kiss my kids. Lay down for a while and then choke Dricus [du Plessis] and Khamzat [Chimaev] out."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (2:33):

Ad

Reinier de Ridder predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Dricus du Plessis, who is currently on an unbeaten run in the UFC and holds the middleweight championship, is set to face another undefeated fighter, Khamzat Chimaev, in his next title defense. This highly anticipated bout is scheduled to headline UFC 319 on Aug. 16 in Chicago, Illinois.

In the aforementioned interview with ESPN MMA, Reinier de Ridder was also asked to share his prediction for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight. In response, the Dutchman said:

"I'm thinking of Dricus [du Plessis]. He has the Dutch genes like me, so I think Dricus, but we'll see." [4:03]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.