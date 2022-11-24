At ONE on Prime Video 5, Reinier de Ridder will return to the circle to put his light heavyweight world championship on the line. In a clash between undefeated world champions, de Ridder will face ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Whilst ‘The Dutch Knight’ has produced one of the most dominant runs ONE Championship has ever seen, Malykhin presents a new challenge. One with serious consequences if Malykhin is able to land his devastating power.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, de Ridder said that this is what motivates him as a challenge and not Malykhin’s size:

“The style that he brings, the dangers he brings, that’s what interests me. Not the weight class. I don’t care how much he weighs. Show up 10 kilos heavy, it’s also fine. I don’t mind. Once I beat him, then maybe Bhullar is finally ready to go.”

Watch the full interview below:

Both men have proved themselves to be elite finishers inside the Circle, leading them to world championships.

Malykhin has gone 3-0 since signing with ONE Championship. With Arjan Bhullar not ready to defend his crown, the Russian fought Kirill Grishenko for the ONE interim heavyweight world championship earlier this year.

Reinier de Ridder has finished five of his seven fights inside the Circle, picking up two world championships in the process. His submission skills will be put to the test against the ferocious heavyweight on December 2.

“There’s no bad blood” - Reinier de Ridder excited to face a showman like Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder is looking forward to facing an opponent like Anatoly Malykhin, not just because of the skills he brings into the Circle.

The two undefeated world champions are scheduled to square off in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2. ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his ONE light heavyweight world title on the line for the first time when ONE Championship returns to Manila.

Ahead of their huge main event contest, Reinier de Ridder spoke to the South China Morning Post (SCMP MMA) about facing an opponent like Malykhin:

“There’s no bad blood, but he’s a fun guy to mix it up a bit with. The last two guys, their English wasn’t too good anyway and they didn’t have a lot of personalities. But this guy [Malykhin], might be fun to have some fun with.”

After waiting around for Arjan Bhullar to return to the heavyweight division, Anatoly Malykhin decided to stop anticipating his world title unification bout and stay active.

At ONE on Prime Video 5, the Russian juggernaut faces ‘The Dutch Knight’ who has been in incredible form in 2022. He has already defended two world titles via submission and played a submission grappling match with Andre Galvao. December 2 will give the champion an opportunity to end his year with a third win, making it a huge 12 months for the Dutchman.

Fans from North America can catch the main event and the explosive Manila card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

