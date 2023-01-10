Released UFC fighter "offended" by the promotion, eyeing $1M check in PFL

The UFC and Dana White have often faced criticism for their treatment of fighters. The main example has surrounded the promotion's fighter pay, which has been considered inadequate by many considering the risks fighters take and the volatile nature of the sport.

UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo was recently released from the promotion following his loss against Randy Brown in October 2022. It concluded a 10-year stint in the premier mixed martial arts promotion for the Brazilian.

Trinaldo spoke about his release in an interview with MMA Fighting. He mentioned being offered a fight in his home country for UFC 283, but the fight fell through and he was eventually released.

Trinaldo also admitted to being "offended" by the UFC's deicison, but noted his excitement at being able to explore other promotions:

“It was good for as long as it lasted. We feel a bit offended, but it’s also good to me because it gives me more energy to train. Not that I was tired of fighting in the UFC, but … it’s good that I’m going to fight for other promotions now, meet other people. MMA is only growing, so let’s leave that feeling in the past.” [via MMA Fighting]

Trinaldo also discussed his options for the future, pointing the Professional Fighters League and the organization's $1 million season prize as a desirable alternative:

“We think about that [PFL] tournament, four fights a year, but when I fight, I do it for love,” he said. “It’s good that I get paid to fight and put on that show, so that’s also a good option to think about the future. Not every promotion pays a million. We’re fighting for a long time, so that’s a good promotion to consider."

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor ridicules Jake Paul for his PFL contract

The PFL gained a major combat sports player in Jake Paul when they signed him on for its brand new Super Fight division. Paul's move to MMA has been received by many with curiosity, and the social media star has other motives too.

As part of his deal, Paul has agreed to a 50% revenue-sharing policy with other fighters in an attempt to give back. Conor McGregor, however, voiced his disapproval on Twitter.

The former double champion tweeted:

"Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an MMA bout? Wow. What an idiot. Joint partnership what? For what you Wally. Wally."

Check out his now-deleted tweet in the screenshot below:

Poll : 0 votes