Relive Denice Zamboanga’s fast-paced brawl with Jihin Radzuan ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Filipina atomweight superstar ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga will make her highly anticipated return to action this week, when she heads to Bangkok, Thailand to take on another tough opponent.

Zamboanga, currently the no.3-ranked atomweight contender, will square off against talented Brazilian Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty, in what is expected to be a very important clash in the division.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 21, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

ONE Championship recently posted a highlight clip of one of Zamboanga’s best performances – a three-round unanimous decision victory over Malaysia’s Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan in her ONE Championship debut in 2019.

Watch the fight here on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel:

‘The Menace’ shocked fans by dominating ‘Shadow Cat’, then considered one of the fastest rising atomweights in ONE. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, and signaled Zamboanga’s arrival on the world stage.

The Filipina’s combination of striking and grappling skills, as well as her determination to claim victory, has proven to be a winning formula in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Without a doubt, Zamboanga is one of the most talented mixed martial artists to come out of the Philippines. And when she steps back inside the Circle against Mezabarba in Bangkok, an entire nation will be watching.

That being said, it will be an interesting matchup for Zamboanga, as Mezabarba is very well-rounded, long and athletic. The Brazilian will be hungry to take the Filipina’s spot in the rankings.

Poll : 0 votes