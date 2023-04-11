Relive Reinier de Ridder’s methodical dissection of Kiamrian Abbasov to remain middleweight king

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder made a statement in his first world title defense against Kyrgyzstan-Russian slugger Kiamrian Abbasov, submitting him in a bonus-winning effort at ONE: Full Circle.

'The Dutch Knight' has been a dominant force since signing with ONE Championship back in 2019. De Ridder won his first seven mixed martial arts bouts inside the circle, attaining a pair of world titles along the way.

He suffered his first professional defeat in his most recent outing against Russia's Anatoly Malykhin and dropped the ONE light heavyweight world title in the process.

De Ridder is hoping to get back in the win column when he takes on Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Check out De Ridder's dissection of Kiamrian Abbasov below:

Reinier de Ridder says he's more confident after training with Gordon Ryan, John Danaher, and others

The middleweight king has gained some added confidence recently after training with some world-class fighters. He told the South China Morning Post:

“To be honest, I’m pretty confident right now. I’ve been training with some of the ADCC champs there in Texas. Gordon [Ryan] and John [Danaher] have helped me out technique-wise. I’ve got a lot of rounds in with [Giancarlo] Bidoni and [Nicholas] Meregali. To be honest, I think I did pretty well against those guys. So I think I can hang with the top grapplers, and I’m very excited to get a chance to show that this time.”

The Dutch native is one of the most decorated grapplers under ONE's banner, owning black belts in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo. De Ridder has submitted Fan Rong, Aung La N Sang, and Abbasov inside the circle.

De Ridder's next test comes against submission grappling star Tye Ruotolo, who has earned back-to-back performance bonuses against Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov.

Tye and his twin brother Kade have helped bring the sport of submission grappling to the forefront of ONE Championship.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to see Reinier de Ridder square off against Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling bout, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Catch the full interview below:

