Relive the two bouts that pushed Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty into superstardom

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang Jitmaungnon will look to continue his dominant run as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he faces Edgar Tabares.

‘The Iron Man’ has proven himself to be one of the most fierce champions ONE Championship has ever seen, but on top of that, he always puts on great performances for the fans.

On May 5, he will get the chance to do this in front of a whole new audience as ONE hosts its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Making his US debut, the world champion is certain to put on a show for the fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

Thanks to his dominant run and ability to always put on great fights, the champ has already become one of the biggest stars on the promotion’s roster and one of the biggest names Muay Thai has ever seen.

As he looks to continue to grow his name in the West, there couldn’t be a better opportunity than this one.

Ahead of his return, ONE Championship invited fans to relive the pair of fights that put him on the map.

In August, 2019 and January, 2020, Rodtang shared the Circle with Jonathan Haggerty, taking the flyweight world championship away from him and then defending it in a rematch:

“Before ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang defends his throne against Mexican striking star Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, relive both of his epic showdowns with newly crowned ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty in 2019 and 2020! “

‘The Iron Man’ will face off with Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

