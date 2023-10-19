Former UFC veteran Nate Diaz's attempts at teasing a rematch with YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul were met with jokes from the latter.

After it was announced that Paul would be returning to action on December 15 against an undisclosed opponent, Diaz posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a self-made poster announcing a rematch.

Check out his post below:

The post got an extended clarification courtesy community notes that dismissed the rematch poster as fake. However, Paul played along by posting that Diaz will take on Derek from Betr Media:

"Rematch wit these scared bi**hes"

Check out his post below:

Derek, an employee at Betr Media under Jake Paul, infamously clashed with Nate Diaz in the build up to the Paul vs Diaz fight. Derek called out Diaz's elder brother Nick Diaz in a press conference, saying:

“Derek from Betr Media here. My question is for Nate. Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’ve been trying to get on this undercard. I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick. If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his f*****g ass.”

Diaz hit right back and was enraged at Derek's audacity:

“Brother, what you just gonna walk around the streets or some s**t? You know all my homeboys see you right now. That was stupid, huh? [Yeah I’m definitely pretty nervous right now] Yeah, that was stupid. What’s your name? [I’m Derek from Betr Media] Hey Derek, Betr Media, stupid ass motherf****r. You need to have your ass whooped.”

Check out the exchange between the two:

Did Jake Paul's employee, Derek from Betr Media, apologize to Nate Diaz?

Derek from Betr Media did not relent after having toed the line with the Diaz brothers.

In a video later released on Betr Media's official social media handles, Derek apologized to Jake Paul and Nate Diaz but immediately backtracked and challenged Nick Diaz again.

He also mentioned Canadian rapper Drake and called him out for a fight. He said:

“I would like to apologize for the question I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I would especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul and I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me. But if you do, I definitely deserve it. Having said all of this, Nick Diaz, the contract's been sent. And Drake, I see you f*****g calling me out on your Instagram story. Well, if you got a f*****g problem, see me in the goddamn ring Drizzy.”

Check out Derek's apology video below:

