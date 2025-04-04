"Remember when Conor was all nice to Dustin" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili tweets hilarious response to Sean O'Malley's gratitude

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili recently responded to Sean O'Malley's show of gratitude towards him. While the dynamic between them was tense and bitter going into their first meeting last year, there appears to be more mutual respect going into the rematch, which is slated for UFC 316 in June.

On the recent installment of The TimboSugar Show podcast, O'Malley and his head coach, Tim Welch, shared their thoughts on Dvalishili's character. The former champion commended 'The Machine', claiming that losing to the current champion at UFC 306 made him a better fighter and human being.

'Sugar' said:

"I'll forever be grateful for Merab in that sense. He beat me, made me become, not just a better fighter, better person, better human."

Check out Sean O'Malley's remarks below (20:06):

In response, Dvalishvili humorously demanded that O'Malley be confrontational again. On X, the Georgian posted:

"Cut it out MFckrs - go back to talking sh*t. I need to be mad about you again."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's response below:

Fans quickly took to X to share their thoughts on Dvalishvili's response, with one writing:

"I actually understand this. Remember when Conor was all nice to Dustin though? He took a nap in round 2."

Another commented:

"You literally humbled them. Wow."

Others wrote:

"You are the owner of that belt. No one can take it from you."

"We humbled that c***."

"I'm more for this than fake angry fights that become the most boring things ever."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X]

Henry Cejudo reacts to Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 announcement

After losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, Sean O'Malley will look to regain the title when they run it back at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, later this year.

Among those skeptical about O'Malley warranting a title shot is former double champion Henry Cejudo. Claiming that the UFC is trying to "protect" O'Malley, 'Triple C' said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast:

"We all knew it, Sean O'Malley is getting his rematch, it was the right thing to do to protect him. Sean has to get it done within the first two rounds. He's being protected. Does somebody really deserve a rematch after getting 50-45? No, get in the back of the line and fight the 'Triple C'. The UFC, they like him..."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:46):

