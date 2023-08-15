“Reminds me of Ron Burgundy” - Michael Bisping tricked by risqué MMA fans into saying the N-word again live on-air

Michael Bisping recently got tricked into uttering a racist term in front of a camera. The former UFC middleweight champion has found an excellent footing as a podcaster, commentator, and MMA analyst after retiring from the sport in 2018. While Bisping’s conversations are entertaining and insightful, he has proven to be susceptible to getting pranked by fans.

While answering fan questions during a recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Bisping was tricked into saying the N-word disguised as a username. ‘The Count’ read the question by this user and had uttered the N-word by the time he realized what he was tricked into saying.

“... ‘Mike, predictions on Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. I’ve got Paulo’... By ‘Flying Need Grows’,” Bisping read the question.

As expected, the blooper was quickly picked up on MMA Twitter, and @FullContactMTWF posted the clip on their account. Watch it below:

Followers of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast know that Michael Bisping has fallen for similar tricks on multiple occasions before. His recent failure to detect the deception caused an avalanche of comments about the same. Here are some reactions that grabbed our attention:

“They get Bisping every time,” @ChrisOso23 commented.

“Bisping reminds me of Ron Burgundy just reading the prompter,” @PissedOffMike wrote.

Michael Bisping’s failures to detect mischief on social media

Michael Bisping has a strong social media presence as a result of his role as a member of UFC’s broadcast team. Additionally, he has emerged to become one of the leading voices for the sport of MMA in recent years.

However, fame and popularity have come with a fair share of pranks and tricks for the Brit. A few weeks before being tricked into saying the N-Word, ‘Count’ failed to detect another trolling attempt. However, there have been a number of incidents where the former middleweight king was tricked into saying terms that would otherwise be considered off-limit on the broadcast.

But Bisping can’t be blamed for being tricked either as sometimes the words are veiled beautifully as usernames. You can watch a compilation of Michael Bisping’s failures to detect mischief below, courtesy of Marijuana Guy’s YouTube channel.