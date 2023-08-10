WATCH: Michael Bisping leaves Anthony Smith in splits as he nails perfect John Fury impression

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had Anthony Smith laughing uncontrollably as he flawlessly imitated John Fury.

The confirmation of the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has stirred up varied reactions from both fans and fighters. The scheduled fight is set for October 28, 2023, and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scorpion Casino @ScorpionCasino



Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 🥊



on Oct 27, 2023, in Ryad, Saudi Arabia!



#FuryVsNgannou #FightNight #BoxingVsMMA pic.twitter.com/tqh7befUNa Who do you think will win this fight?Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 🥊on Oct 27, 2023, in Ryad, Saudi Arabia!

Adding to the excitement surrounding this upcoming bout, legendary boxer Mike Tyson has joined forces with Ngannou. Interestingly, John Fury, the father of the reigning boxing lineal heavyweight champion, issued a challenge to 'Iron Mike' for a match on the undercard of the Fury vs. Ngannou event.

During a recent episode of his BELIEVE YOU ME podcast alongside Anthony Smith, Michael Bisping offered his lively response to John Fury's challenge. Employing his signature blend of sharp humor and clever banter, 'The Count' expertly imitated John's distinct voice, leaving Smith in stitches and thoroughly entertained.

Check out the video below (from 1:12:11):

Anthony Smith advocates Mackenzie Dern as a potential challenge for Tatiana Suarez

Last week's co-main event at UFC Nashville delivered an exhilarating clash between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and the undefeated Tatiana Suarez. While the fight held the promise of an exciting spectacle, it swiftly became clear that Suarez had control of the situation.

Despite facing one of the division's strong strikers, 'TSP' demonstrated her remarkable striking abilities. Her exceptional wrestling abilities, on the other hand, absolutely stood out. Suarez expertly gained victory in the second round with a well-executed guillotine choke.

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed



Tatiana wins a $50k POTN Bonus



Who beats Tatiana at 115? Tatiana Suarez defeats Jessica Andrade via Submission (Guillotine Choke) in the 2nd at UFC NashvilleTatiana wins a $50k POTN BonusWho beats Tatiana at 115? pic.twitter.com/Hz5Cl4AELq

Anthony Smith proposed the idea of the No.8-ranked 115-pounder, Mackenzie Dern, as a potential challenger for Suarez.

During the same episode of BELIEVE YOU ME podcast, Smith stated:

"Mackenzie Dern, what the hell's wrong with her? It's a good fight... Tatiana, you wanna shoot takedowns and Mackenzie throws absolute heaters like she wanna throw bombs. Sign it up, Mick Maynard."

Check out Smith's comments below (from 40:58):