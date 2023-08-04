"Tyson fury made a bad wish" - Francis Ngannou shares snaps as he trains under the watchful eyes of Mike Tyson; fans excited

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is gearing up for a boxing match against Tyson Fury. The bout is slated for October 28, 2023, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the midst of the anticipation surrounding the upcoming fight, boxing icon Mike Tyson has teamed up with Ngannou.

Recently, 'The Predator' shared photos on Twitter, revealing that Tyson is training him for the bout:

"Iron Mike #FuryNgannou"

Fans responded with a wide range of reactions, expressing fascination regarding Tyson's addition to Ngannou's coaching team.

"This is awesome , I am Happy for @MikeTyson now that he found peace he’s been interacting with the the young generation Sharing Wisdom sheesh ."

"Tyson fury made a bad wish...with Francis Ngannou being the fighter with the heaviest punch and now coached by Iron mike...fury will get all the smoke."

"Couldn't have a better teacher/coach."

"The fighting spirit of a Lion🦁"

"That's a violent duo right here"

"Bro it would be crazy if Ngannou knocks out Tyson fury."

"That's the dream team right there! @MikeTyson and @DeweyCooper"

Mike Tyson sends an overpowering message to Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson recently posted a picture on Instagram where he and Francis Ngannou were seen training side by side, with 'Iron Mike' assisting Ngannou in putting on boxing gloves:

"Honored to work with the champion Francis Ngannou. He is a prime example of a person that took their adversity and made it their advantage.”

During a previous interview with The Mirror, Tyson revealed his excitement about training with 'The Predator':

"It’s no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this face-off of champions,” Tyson said in a prepared statement. “He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the octagon to the boxing ring.”

"He isn’t a combat novice, he is a world champion. The key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knockout blow. We’re here to win.”