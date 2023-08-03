Breaking: Mike Tyson follows up on promise to train Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury - "We're here to win"

Mike Tyson will be training Francis Ngannou for his fight with Tyson Fury, the confirmation coming just months before the clash.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been wanting to fight Fury for years now. However, he was unable to do so because he was bound to the UFC through his contract, which did now allow him to fight outside of the organization.

Ahead of 'The Predator's' confirmed bout against 'The Gypsy King', Mike Tyson has revealed that he will train Ngannou:

"It is no secret I back Ngannou 100 per cent in this face-off of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the octagon to the boxing ring. He isn’t a combat novice, he is a world champion." [H/t: The Mirror]

He added:

"The key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knockout blow. We’re here to win.” [H/t: The Mirror]

Take a look at the news via Mirror Fighting:

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/m…

Mike Tyson once stated during his podcast that he would be down to train Francis Ngannou for his fight. Now 'The Predator' has taken him up on the offer and will train under one of the most iconic heavyweight champions of all time.

Mike Tyson says he admires Jake Paul for putting "a**es in seats"

Jake Paul recently came out with his documentary 'Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child', where Mike Tyson made a cameo.

Ever since the YouTuber transitioned to boxing, he has made waves in the industry and brought a lot of eyes to the sport. In the documentary, Tyson claimed Paul has done more for boxing than some world champions:

"Jake Paul … he’s not a villain. He’s an antihero, he's not a villain. He does hero s**t but he just doesn't go by heroes' laws, you know."

He added:

"Listen, he did more for boxing than some of the champions did. I'm a fan of people that know how to put a**es in seats. Those are the guys I look up to."

Take a look at a clip from the documentary:

Mike Tyson put it beautifully.

Mike Tyson went on to say that he is a fan of Jake Paul because of the way he sells fights. All the trash-talking and the theatrics he does is a part and parcel of boxing.