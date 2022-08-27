"Same drug that tennis player Maria Sharapova took" - Fans divided in opinion after article about Islam Makhachev testing positive for banned drug meldonium resurfaces online

MMA fans recently reacted with conflicting opinions when an old article about Islam Makhachev testing positive for the banned drug meldonium resurfaced on the internet.

Makhachev was forced to pull out of his meeting with Drew Dober on April 16, 2016, at UFC on Fox 19 after failing an out-of-competition drug screening ahead of the bout.

The Dagestani phenom is currently on a ten-fight winning streak ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. News of Islam Makhachev failing the drug test recently reemerged while preparations are in full swing for his long-awaited title fight.

Sicky does MMA @MMARR0N Remember when islam popped. No one talks about it so here you go Remember when islam popped. No one talks about it so here you go https://t.co/iuTNYuPvU2

Makhachev was however cleared by USADA and his suspension was lifted after a hearing on July 2, 2016. Fans on the internet discussed the news in depth, with many presenting opposing views.

@sokcho2028 wrote about the way meldonium functions. He also compared the situation to when Russian tennis superstar Maria Sharapova was banned from tennis for two years for failing a drug test, after she claimed she had been taking meldonium for 10 years due to a magnesium deficiency:

''Same drug that tennis player Maria Sharapova took. It increases blood flow, which improves exercise capacity in athletes. Improves work rate, recovery, and to some degree, cardio. In athletics, taking meldonium is cheating.''

Boris @sokcho2028 @MMARR0N Same drug that tennis player Maria Sharapova took. It increases blood flow, which improves exercise capacity in athletes. Improves work rate, recovery, and to some degree, cardio. In athletics, taking meldonium is cheating. @MMARR0N Same drug that tennis player Maria Sharapova took. It increases blood flow, which improves exercise capacity in athletes. Improves work rate, recovery, and to some degree, cardio. In athletics, taking meldonium is cheating.

Val @ValDareYou

Tbh I dont mind anything that helps with your recovery @MMARR0N We know they're all juicing. It would be impossible to keep up with your training otherwise.Tbh I dont mind anything that helps with your recovery @MMARR0N We know they're all juicing. It would be impossible to keep up with your training otherwise.Tbh I dont mind anything that helps with your recovery

Gautam sharma🇮🇳 @Gautamox7 @MMARR0N Russia is notorious for drugging their athletes for results! I wouldn’t be surprised if he violated the rules. Tho I believe khabib was natural. He was pure skill. @MMARR0N Russia is notorious for drugging their athletes for results! I wouldn’t be surprised if he violated the rules. Tho I believe khabib was natural. He was pure skill.

Several fans came out in defense of Makhachev, claiming that he had a prescription. @naj21 stated that meldonium wasn't a banned substance and that the Russian was abiding by the rules:

''🤣 islam got meldonium prescribed to him by his doctor for his heart when meldonium was not a banned substance. Imagine telling someone they cheated cause they took something that was allowed? USADA said there was no wrong doing by Islam. He followed the rules. Good try, bud 😭😭''

naj naj @naj21 @MMARR0N 🤣 islam got meldonium prescribed to him by his doctor for his heart when meldonium was not a banned substance. Imagine telling someone they cheated cause they took something that was allowed? USADA said there was no wrong doing by islam. He followed the rules. Good try, bud @MMARR0N 🤣 islam got meldonium prescribed to him by his doctor for his heart when meldonium was not a banned substance. Imagine telling someone they cheated cause they took something that was allowed? USADA said there was no wrong doing by islam. He followed the rules. Good try, bud 😭😭

Dexter Granderson @ufcrosterhawk @MMARR0N I don’t even like Makhachev, but he had a prescription prior to it being made illegal. He had stopped using it when it became illegal, and the amount in his system proved that it was residual from when it was legal. Please don’t ignore the facts on purpose. @MMARR0N I don’t even like Makhachev, but he had a prescription prior to it being made illegal. He had stopped using it when it became illegal, and the amount in his system proved that it was residual from when it was legal. Please don’t ignore the facts on purpose.

Mike Magas @Meodread



And if that was the key to his game you'd see drop off. @MMARR0N True but he had a prescription, it had previously been legal, there was considerably controversy when a number of Eastern European fighters popped because it was common practice to prescribe it in that area of the world.And if that was the key to his game you'd see drop off. @MMARR0N True but he had a prescription, it had previously been legal, there was considerably controversy when a number of Eastern European fighters popped because it was common practice to prescribe it in that area of the world.And if that was the key to his game you'd see drop off.

Richard Camrda @GujikujTutu @MMARR0N Meldonium was banned by WADA in 2016, it is a legit medication. My aunt used to work at Grindex (the company that produces meldonium), they are manufacturing it as medication for heart dissease. Here is a quote an article explaining the situation. mmafighting.com/2016/7/27/1229… 1/2 @MMARR0N Meldonium was banned by WADA in 2016, it is a legit medication. My aunt used to work at Grindex (the company that produces meldonium), they are manufacturing it as medication for heart dissease. Here is a quote an article explaining the situation. mmafighting.com/2016/7/27/1229… 1/2

Richard Camrda @GujikujTutu @MMARR0N 2/2 Islam stopped taking it before the WADA ban, he used the substance for 4 weeks after a "radiofrequency ablation procedure for arrhytmia" to avoid a potential relapse, meldonium was prescribed by a physician. Meldonium can stay in trace amounts for months after ones use. @MMARR0N 2/2 Islam stopped taking it before the WADA ban, he used the substance for 4 weeks after a "radiofrequency ablation procedure for arrhytmia" to avoid a potential relapse, meldonium was prescribed by a physician. Meldonium can stay in trace amounts for months after ones use.

Islam Makhachev is confident that he will bring the lightweight belt back to Dagestan

One of the most important fights for the lightweight division will go down at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, where Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will clash for the vacant lightweight belt.

Makhachev holds the second most illustrious win streak in the lightweight division behind Charles Oliveira. Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Makhachev has been tipped to be the successor to the lightweight throne.

With the promotion of the fight built around the 'sambo vs. jiu-jitsu' narrative, Makhachev is confident that he will bring the lightweight belt back to Dagestan. Previewing the fight in an appearance on The DC & RC show, Makhachev said:

“I’m going to take him down very fast and I really believe I will smash him easily. Brother, he lose in the UFC seven times. He’s not going to be upset if he loses another time. People finish him seven times. And this guy champion in my division. I’m very upset because of this.”

Watch the full interview with Islam Makhachev below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew