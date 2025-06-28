Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush hilariously trade barbs over age difference at UFC 317 presser, fans react: "Moicano is hilarious"

Renato Moicano wasted no time in stealing the show at UFC 317, drawing the mild-mannered Beneil Dariush into a humorous trash-talking exchange. Curiously, the crux of their lighthearted spat revolved around age, with Moicano reminding Dariush that he's younger than him.

This drew fan attention on social media, especially as the difference in age between the pair is no negligible it isn't even worth mentioning. However, to Moicano, the fact that he is just 15 days younger than Dariush was the foundation of his statement.

"If you don't know, tomorrow, no... Saturday, motherf*cker. You know! Let's f*cking go! Only one old man in this f*cking town! By the way, I'm younger than you, motherf*cke! 15 days! So, pay attention! On Saturday, I'm gonna finish you!"

Check out Renato Moicano taunting Beneil Dariush:

Moicano has become a hit with the MMA fandom ever since he began expressing his personality more. This was no different. Numerous fans flocked to the tweeted video, forming a thread in which they shared their thoughts on the humorous interaction between Moicano and Dariush.

One fan merely touched on how humorous they found Moicano to be.

"Moicano is funny af"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Moicano is hilarious"

Others pointed out how much they're anticipating the matchup itself.

"I'm looking forward to this fight more than I thought I would to be honest..."

This excitement was shared by more.

"I have a feeling this will be a banger, good matchup."

Both Moicano and Dariush will be eager to emerge victorious come fight night. The Brazilian is coming off a lopsided UFC 311 submission loss to Islam Makhachev, while Dariush is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira at UFC on ESPN 52 and UFC 289 respectively.

Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush were previously scheduled for UFC 311

Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush was originally set for UFC 311. Unfortunately, after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, the Brazilian was asked to step in on a day's notice, which he did. This, though, left Dariush without an opponent and off the card.

Despite the magnitude of the opportunity, Moicano was disposed off in quick fashion in round one, submitted by a slick D'Arce choke from the champion.

