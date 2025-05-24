Renato Moicano comes clean about upcoming Beneil Dariush clash at UFC 317: "We did a whole camp for him"

UFC 317 is shaping up to be a blockbuster card, with Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush being one of its high-profile bouts. Moicano recently spoke to Ariel Helwani, expressing how content he is with the matchup, which is the third-last on the card.
The Brazilian described Dariush as a worthy opponent, whom he believes will be an interesting challenge. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano said:
"I'm happy with the date, I'm happy with the opponent. I think that's the fight to make, right? We were supposed to fight on the card [UFC 311] back in the beginning of the year, and fortunately for me, right, I got the chance to fight for the belt, I got good money, but looking at the rankings, there aren't much fights available right now. So, I think Dariush is a good opponent, and I think it's going to be a fun fight."
When asked by Helwani about his preparations for Dariush, Moicano called back to how he had previously trained for him for their axed UFC 311 fight.
"Yes, we did a whole camp for him, so I know what he's good [at]. He knows what I do. There is no mystery on the fight. I just have to go over there and do my thing. I have to be better than him. I'm a little bit younger than him. I used to call him old, but right now I'm 36, so I cannot call him old anymore. Now we are the same age."
Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:
Why was Beneil Dariush forced out of UFC 311 fight with Renato Moicano?
Renato Moicano was originally scheduled to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 311. Unfortunately, the main event between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan fell through after Tsarukyan withdrew from the bout due to a back injury in the final moments. This forced the UFC to insert Moicano into the lightweight title fight.
Dariush, however, was given a raw deal as he was removed from the card altogether. Now, he has his chance against Moicano and will be eager to snap his two-fight losing streak.