Renato Moicano gets 100% real about Charles Oliveira accepting Rafael Fiziev fight at UFC Rio de Janeiro: "Why did he accept this fight?"

Renato Moicano is worried by Charles Oliveira's decision to face Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio de Janeiro. As the former lightweight title challenger sees it, the match-up might be counterproductive for 'Do Bronx's' career.

Oliveira was last seen in a vicious first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 on June 28. With his next fight scheduled for Oct. 11, Oliveira will be making a 105-day turnaround, a timeframe many would argue is too short to recover from the potential lingering effects of the knockout.

Moicano, for one, isn't happy with the UFC's decision to let Oliveira fight on the card. He is convinced that his fellow Brazilian's upcoming clash against the acclaimed striker doesn't make sense for the former lightweight champion.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old said:

"The UFC just surprised everyone again. Who expected that Charles Oliveira would come back so quickly, and against a knockout artist in Rio de Janeiro? I personally think this fight makes no sense for Charles. It makes perfect sense for Rafael Fiziev... UFC just saved UFC Rio. UFC Rio was having a problem figuring out who was going to be the main event."

Furthermore, Moicano added that even a win against Fiziev doesn't particularly elevate Oliveira's standing in the division:

"In my opinion, this is the worst fight in the rankings for Charles Oliveira... It's a fight that doesn't add anything for Charles. Great, you beat Rafael Fiziev. What changes then? What does this change in the ranking? I don't think it changes anything. If Fiziev beats him, which I think is most likely, unfortunately... Why did he accept this fight? Why did his team accept this fight? [Translated from Portuguese to English via YouTube]"

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev below (0:46):

Charles Oliveira is thrilled to fight at UFC Rio de Janeiro

While Renato Moicano is concerned witht the UFC matching up Charles Oliveira against Rafael Fiziev, 'Do Bronx' for one is ever the more excited at the opportunity to fight on his home soil.

In a video posted on his Instagram earlier this week, the jiuj-jitsu maestro looked elated as he broke the news to his fans, claiming that he had specifically requested to be on the Rio de Janeiro headliner:

"First, I want to thank god for another huge opportunity he has given me. Right after, Dana White, Hunter, Sean Shelby, thank you for fulfilling my request. October 11 at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira vs. [Rafael] Fiziev, the main event of the evening. So guys, I'm very, very happy about all this... It's been a long, long time since I fought in Brazil, and being able to fight in Brazil is very important to me."

