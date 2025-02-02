Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns share predictions for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312: "Finds ways to win"

Dricus du Plessis last entered the octagon in August as he defeated Israel Adesanya via fourth-round submission at UFC 305 to defend his middleweight title for the first time. He will make his return at UFC 312 this weekend as he faces Sean Strickland in a rematch of their closely contested clash at UFC 297, which 'Stillknocks' won via split decision to capture the belt.

Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns discussed the upcoming middleweight title bout on their Show Me The Money podcast. The No.10-ranked lightweight claimed:

"[Du Plessis] just finds ways to win, brother."

The No.8-ranked welterweight chimed in, adding:

"Guy has a heart. I'm telling you. I trained with this guy a couple of times."

Moicano added:

"And like punching power, too, strong."

Burns noted:

"He hits very hard. Good right hand, but then he can grapple and he can do a little bit of everything. He looks sloppy, but the guy, bro, I like DDP a lot. The guy. I think now he beats Sean Strickland legit."

Check out Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns' comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 below:

Du Plessis' first bout with Strickland was very closely contested, with the former winning via split decision. The latter has argued the results, claiming that he believes he did enough to get his hand raised. The two will have the opportunity to settle the score this weekend.

Dricus du Plessis believes his first bout against Sean Strickland should have been a unanimous decision

Much has been made of the result of the UFC 297 clash between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The middleweight champion recently sat down with Kevin Iole, where he claimed he believes he should have won via unanimous decision, stating:

"I evolved, ever evolving, getting better every fight and this time I'm going to be even better. This time I'll be better than I was against [Israel] Adesanya. That night, I did what I had to to win that fight. The split decision was actually a shock to me because I don't think it was a split decision. I think it was a clear unanimous decision, but it was an amazing fight. It was a great fight. Strickland is defensively very, very responsible and that's why it was hard to get him out of there."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Sean Strickland below (4:08):

Du Plessis added that he believes Strickland's fighting style is boring, and he prefers pushing forward over point fighting. He claimed that he has continued to improve since the first time the two shared the octagon over a year ago.

