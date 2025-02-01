Renato Moicano hilariously calls out Laura Sanko’s commentary for seemingly "cheering for Mike Davis" during UFC Saudi Arabia

Renato Moicano recently took a lighthearted shot at Laura Sanko's commentary during UFC Saudi Arabia. Moicano accused Sanko of favoring Mike Davis during the lightweight's introduction.

Moicano has made a name for himself in the UFC community for expressing his views nonchalantly about various issues. After his victory against Benoit Saint-Denis in September 2024, the Brazilian went on an unfiltered rant criticizing the French government and Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.

The Brazilian showcased his courage by stepping up against the current lightweight champ, Islam Makahachev, on a day's notice after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the UFC 311 main event. However, that venture didn't end well for Moicano as he endured a submission defeat in the first round of the fight.

Moicano has revealed several things about the UFC 311 encounter against Makhachev on his podcast, Show Me The Money. Recently, he took to his X account to opine on how he viewed the UFC Saudi Arabia commentator, Sanko, favoring Mike Davis during his introduction for the main card fight against Fares Ziam.

Moicano penned:

"I don’t know if I’m wrong but almost looks like Laura Sanko is cheering for Mike Davis 😂😂😂😂" .

Laura Sanko labeled Renato Moicano deserving of his insane UFC 311 payout

Renato Moicano came clean on the amount of money he made from his UFC 311 encounter on his podcast, Show Me The Money. The Brazilian revealed that he had pocketed more than $950,000 for his fight against Makhachev.

Despite Moicano's recent lighthearted jibe at Sanko, the UFC commentator cum analyst labeled him as a deserving individual for the amount of money he made. An Instagram post from @fullviolence that revealed Moicano's earnings.

Sanko took to the comments section of the post and penned:

"As he should"

Laura Sanko's reaction to @fullviolence's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

