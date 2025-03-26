Renato Moicano hypes Drew Dober vs. Miguel Torres as the real UFC Mexico main event

Renato Moicano recently took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to Drew Dober's upcoming bout against Miguel Torres at UFC Mexico, which is set to take place in Mexico City. The two men will clash in a lightweight bout, which serves as the co-main event of the evening.

Moicano, however, believes that the matchup is a better fit for the main event than the actual headliner, which features the return of ex-UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who faces former divisional titleholder Steve Erceg, who is on the first losing streak of his career.

"The real main event"

Both Dober and Torres are coming off of stoppage losses, with the American having been TKO'd by featherweight action fighter Jean Silva, who had moved up to lightweight to face him last year. Similarly, Torres was TKO'd, except his opponent was striker extraordinaire Ignacio Bahamondes.

Meanwhile, Moicano is also coming off a loss wherein he was finished. At UFC 311, he stepped in on just 24 hours' notice for Arman Tsarukyan, who had injured his back and was forced to withdraw from his UFC lightweight title fight with divisional kingpin Islam Makhachev.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for Moicano, which he openly acknowledged. Unfortunately, he couldn't make the most of it and was soundly beaten after being taken down and submitted with a D'arce choke in the very first round. The loss snapped Moicnao's impressive four-fight win streak.

Renato Moicano has faced Drew Dober in the past

Drew Dober is a threatening presence on the feet due to his ample punching power and outrageous toughness. Thus, it stands to reason that Renato Moicano didn't want to get drawn into a kickboxing match against his heavy-handed foe when they locked horns at UFC Vegas 85 last year.

Check out Renato Moicano getting his hand raised against Drew Dober:

Instead, Moicano relied on his exceptional grappling ability to take Dober down and control him for long stretches. While a finish eluded him, he managed to score a unanimous decision win after three rounds.

